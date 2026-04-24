I'm exploring a style of type-system exemplified by julia and zig. Both languages start with a dynamic type system, enforced by dynamic type-checks, and then layer on a static type system which is capable of proving that the dynamic type-checks are unnecessary. The dynamic type system provides flexibility and easy meta-programming, while the static type system removes the overhead in most of your code.

Julia and zig differ slightly in how they handle code that cannot be statically type-checked. Zig will refuse to compile the code at all, while julia will leave some dynamic type-checks and will run the static type-checks again when more type information is available.