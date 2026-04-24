news
Programming Leftovers
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Sandor Dargo ☛ C++26: Structured Bindings can introduce a Pack
Last week, we talked about how C++26 improves structured bindings by allowing them to be used in conditionals’ init statements. We also briefly touched on other improvements coming in C++26, such as individual binding annotations and constexpr bindings.
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Alisa Sireneva ☛ Wait, if (flags & O_SYNC) is wrong?
I needed to convert file status flags between operating systems yesterday. They are the values you pass as the second argument to open – O_NONBLOCK, O_NOATIME, O_SYNC, O_DSYNC, and so on: [...]
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Sergio Talens-Oliag: Developing a Git Worktree Helper with Copilot
Over the past few weeks I’ve been developing and using a personal command-line tool called
gwt(Git Worktree) to manage Git repositories using worktrees.
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Rlang ☛ Git worktrees are now cool
From reading Julia Evans’ bonus comic about Git worktrees, I learnt that an advantage of using worktrees rather than cloning the same repo several times is that it’s faster, because of the worktrees’ sharing a .git folder.
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Jamie Brandon ☛ Borrow-checking without type-checking
I'm exploring a style of type-system exemplified by julia and zig. Both languages start with a dynamic type system, enforced by dynamic type-checks, and then layer on a static type system which is capable of proving that the dynamic type-checks are unnecessary. The dynamic type system provides flexibility and easy meta-programming, while the static type system removes the overhead in most of your code.
Julia and zig differ slightly in how they handle code that cannot be statically type-checked. Zig will refuse to compile the code at all, while julia will leave some dynamic type-checks and will run the static type-checks again when more type information is available.
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Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: dtts 0.1.4 on CRAN: Maintenance
Leonardo and I are happy to announce another maintenance release 0.1.4 of our dtts package which has been on CRAN for four years now. dtts builds upon our nanotime package as well as the beloved data.table to bring high-performance and high-resolution indexing at the nanosecond level to data frames. dtts aims to offers the time-series indexing versatility of xts (and zoo) to the immense power of data.table while supporting highest nanosecond resolution.
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Godot Engine ☛ HDR output arrives in Godot 4.7
HDR output is coming to Godot 4.7 for Windows, macOS, iOS, visionOS, and Linux. What is it useful for, and what effect can it have on visuals? Find out in this article.
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Sebastian Wick ☛ Sebastian Wick: How Hard Is It To Open a File?
It’s a question I had to ask myself multiple times over the last few months. Depending on the context the answer can be: [...]
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Trail of Bits ☛ Trailmark turns code into graphs
We’re open-sourcing Trailmark, a library that parses source code into a queryable call graph of functions, classes, call relationships, and semantic metadata, then exposes that graph through a Python API that Claude skills can call directly. Install it now:
uv pip install trailmark
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Qt ☛ Qt Creator 19.0.1 released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 19.0.1!
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Adam Young: Selecting a subset of files for ctags
I usually don’t want all of the files in the linux Kernel for my ctags. Sometimes I want a cvery small subset: a set of C files and the included header files.
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Perl / Raku
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Perl ☛ Importance of Repositories in Public
Publicly viewable repository has in fact become much more than just a place of work. It is also an advertisement for the project and of the community behind it, if there is more than one author or contributor.
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Python
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I Emailed Python’s Creator in 2007. The Language Now Runs the World.
In August 2007, a few weeks after launching this site, I did something that still surprises me when I think about it: I emailed Guido van Rossum — the creator of Python and the language’s self-titled “Benevolent Dictator For Life” — to ask for advice on starting a Python User Group in the Philippines.
To my genuine shock, he replied. Quickly. With actual instructions on how to get it started.
That email led to a blog post called “Will Real Python Hackers Please Stand Up,” which became a rallying cry for Filipino Python enthusiasts. Comments trickled in from across the archipelago — a math professor from Ateneo de Manila teaching Python in discrete mathematics classes, a developer from Austin, Texas who was moving to Bohol and wanted to connect, a 17-year-old IT student eager to join. By May 2008, we had Pinoy PUG— the Pinoy Python User Group — up and running on Surveillance Giant Google Groups.
It was a tiny community. A handful of enthusiasts scattered across islands, connected by a shared interest in a programming language that most of the tech world was still ignoring.
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Rust
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Linux Links ☛ cksfv.rs – reimplements the classic cksfv tool
cksfv.rs is a command-line utility written in Rust that reimplements the classic cksfv tool for working with SFV checksum files.
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