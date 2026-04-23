Licensing / Legal: Free Software Foundation on Slop Licence and Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) on OpenWrt

It is probably due to the success of free software licensing that some people have started to perceive licenses as a tool for addressing social injustices generally. Every now and then, though, someone makes an attempt to draft a software license that, at first glance, looks commendable: it lists a number of anti-social activities and requires that licensees refrain from these activities as a condition of the license. Such licenses are often advertised as "ethical," but make no mistake: they deny users their software freedom and therefore are unethical. Software freedom includes freedom 0 (the freedom to use the program for any purpose). Clearly, any use restriction in a software license makes the program nonfree. RAIL are an example of such unethical licenses, and we urge people not to use them.

The Free Software Foundation's (FSF) Licensing and Compliance Lab maintains a list of licenses classified by their freedom, including whether they are copyleft licenses and compatibility with the GNU GPL. It would be impractical for us to list all existing nonfree licenses, and we do not hurry to include every new license in this list. But, in this case, we decided to explicitly state that RAIL are nonfree by including them in our nonfree list because we still receive questions about them, despite these licenses having not gained much popularity. An additional important reason for us to list RAIL is that they are marketed as addressing ethical challenges related to machine learning. Machine learning has become an important area from the point of user freedom, and it is essential to stop the spread of unethical machine learning licensing. We explain threats of use-restricting licenses in more detail below.