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Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty: Copyleft, France, and "More confessions from a FOSS enthusiast"
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Software Freedom Conservancy ☛ AGPLv3§7¶4 Empowers Users to Thwart Badgeware
This article discusses a current-headlines situation regarding Affero General Public License, version 3, Section 3, paragraph 4 (AGPLv3§7¶4.). I begin however with an explanation of the problem that clause sought to solve and how the clause works. This may seem an estoric license issue, but in fact this issue regularly impacts users today — particularly with the advent of “badgeware” (software that allows redistribution but includes annoying advertising that cannot be removed). Hopefully, this explanation helps readers understand the importance of the issue and gain vigilance when reviewing potential “further restrictions” placed on their copylefted software.
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April ☛ Free Software : Will the DINUM Trigger Meaningful Change in the French State ?
The French Interministerial Directorate for Digital Affairs (DINUM) organized on April 8th, 2026, an interministerial seminar with the purpose of "reinforcing the collective dynamic to reduce extra-european digital dependencies". In it's press release, the DINUM announced several things, including the soon to come migration of their staff's work stations on a free system. 1
This seminar was organized at the initiative of the Prime minister, Sebastien Lecornu, of the minister in charge of the budget and public action, David Amiel, and the minister in charge of artificial intelligence and digital affairs, Anne Le Hénanff. When she was member of Parliament, Anne Le Hénanff was the co-author of a parliamentary report "on the challenges of cybersecurity" that warned against "the Microsoft trap"
The DINUM's press release lists several commitments : [...]
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Joel Chrono ☛ More confessions from a FOSS enthusiast
Well, controversial decisions happen on an individual level as well so, whatever, I’ll just share some more of those. Make sure to check the first one though, most of them are still valid…