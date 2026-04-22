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Linux Kernel 7.0, 7.1, and CoolerControl 4.2
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Linux Magazine ☛ Kernel 7.0 Is a Bit More Rusty
Linux kernel 7.0 has been released for general availability, with Rust finally getting its due.
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Dolphin Publications B V ☛ Linux is developing a new NTFS driver for kernel 7.1
The development of Linux kernel 7.1 is taking shape, and it now includes a change that is particularly relevant for users working with Windows file systems. The new kernel version adds an updated NTFS driver that supports both read and write operations.
The driver is optional and can be enabled via the kernel configuration, according to The Register. This addition does not mean that Linux is handling NTFS for the first time; support for Microsoft’s file system has existed within the platform for decades.
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Make Use Of ☛ Linux keeps getting faster and more stable, and this programming language is why
Linux didn’t suddenly wake up one morning and decide to behave. It earned that reputation the hard way. Years of weird freezes, random crashes, and apps that refused to cooperate no matter what. The kind of issues you couldn’t reproduce, couldn’t explain, and definitely couldn’t fix without falling headfirst into a three-hour forum thread from 2012.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ CoolerControl 4.2 adds auto detection of new devices, stress-testing and more | GamingOnLinux
The open-source app for monitoring and controlling supported cooling devices on Linux, CoolerControl, has a big new release out with major new features.