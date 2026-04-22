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They Fight Till the End
Having just published this 54th part of a long series (and not the only series we'll run), I'm reminded of the slogan or motto of the local team. Sometimes one must be patient; as some Poles put it in a large Free software event after they had been frivolously sued: "Lawsuits are temporary. Glory is forever. Go public."
In 2026 we go public because the fight for justice won't end until the system here recognises how laws get bent and misused to curtail journalism and even harass families of journalists. A week ago at this time (around 8PM) we returned home from London. The main reason we went there wasn't good drinks and food (which were fantastic nonetheless) but to attend a hearing at the High Court.
See, those Americans are still attempting to muzzle us, even 6 months after the trial was over and orders followed. The world needs to know; only by more people knowing will we manage to tackle the core issue, which prevails due to apathy or due to not enough people fighting back. Their over-reliance on sacrificial lambs and activists (to whom they're not grateful) is real.
I've been in England for more years than both litigants combined and I'll fight till the end to attain much-needed reform with help from my politicians. Credit goes to the Labour Party for being responsive and supportive. █
Image source: The Chromograph