They Fight Till the End

Highlights of Firefox 150 include support for the GTK emoji picker on Linux to let you insert emoji by using the Ctrl+. keyboard shortcut, and the ability to reorganize PDF pages directly in the Firefox PDF viewer, including moving, copying, and deleting pages. Mozilla also says that it now offers an RPM package for Linux.

Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” will be Canonical’s 45th Ubuntu release, and it’s an interim one that will be supported with software and security updates for only nine months, until June 2027, targeting bleeding-edge Ubuntu users who are willing to trade Ubuntu LTS’s stability for the latest technologies.

Coming only a few days after Archinstall 4.2, the Archinstall 4.3 release introduces a new “Additional fonts” section in the Applications menu that lets you search for and select additional fonts for your new Arch Linux systems (see it in action in the screenshot above).

Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.2.6, the VirtualBox 7.2.8 release introduces initial support for the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series, support for guest time accounting, and support for Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) kernel on Oracle Linux 9.

As you may know, several US states are discussing a Digital Age Assurance Act law that mandates that operating system providers and application developers implement age verification measures to protect minors online, which may require users to input their birth date during the initial setup.

Highlights of Mozilla Thunderbird 150 include support for generating Unobtrusive Signatures (OpenPGP), support for copying address book cards to the clipboard as vCards, and the ability to reorganize PDF pages directly in the PDF viewer.

Highlights of QEMU 11.0 include a new CPU model for Intel Diamond Rapids, a new “nitro” accelerator to run Nitro Enclaves natively, support for CET virtualization on KVM, support for native context drivers to the virtio-gpu graphics driver, and support for LAN configuration commands in the simulated BMC.

Coming two weeks after PipeWire 1.6.3, the PipeWire 1.6.4 release is here to improve ALSA Sequencer port names, as PipeWire failed to recognize a client name from a JACK Midi port name created by MidiBridge due to a missing second colon character.

Released on February 8th, 2026, Linux kernel 6.19 introduced new features like support for the AMD Smart Data Cache Injection (SDCI) feature, support for multiple processors for User-mode Linux (UML), support for PCIe link encryption and device authentication security features, and initial support for the Intel Linear Address-Space Separation (LASS) hardware-based security feature.

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They Fight Till the End

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 22, 2026



Having just published this 54th part of a long series (and not the only series we'll run), I'm reminded of the slogan or motto of the local team. Sometimes one must be patient; as some Poles put it in a large Free software event after they had been frivolously sued: "Lawsuits are temporary. Glory is forever. Go public."

In 2026 we go public because the fight for justice won't end until the system here recognises how laws get bent and misused to curtail journalism and even harass families of journalists. A week ago at this time (around 8PM) we returned home from London. The main reason we went there wasn't good drinks and food (which were fantastic nonetheless) but to attend a hearing at the High Court.

See, those Americans are still attempting to muzzle us, even 6 months after the trial was over and orders followed. The world needs to know; only by more people knowing will we manage to tackle the core issue, which prevails due to apathy or due to not enough people fighting back . Their over-reliance on sacrificial lambs and activists (to whom they're not grateful) is real.

I've been in England for more years than both litigants combined and I'll fight till the end to attain much-needed reform with help from my politicians. Credit goes to the Labour Party for being responsive and supportive. █

Image source: The Chromograph