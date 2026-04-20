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Firefox 150 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Highlights of Firefox 150 include support for the GTK emoji picker on Linux to let you insert emoji by using the Ctrl+. keyboard shortcut, and the ability to reorganize PDF pages directly in the Firefox PDF viewer, including moving, copying, and deleting pages.
It also extends local network access restrictions to all users, forcing websites to request your permission before connecting to devices on your local network or to apps and services on your device. This feature was only available to users with Enhanced Tracking Protection set to Strict.