news
I thought MX Linux was lightweight until I tried the distro it's based on
Quoting: I thought MX Linux was lightweight until I tried the distro it's based on —
If you download antiX Linux today, you get a few choices. The antiX-26 release from March 26 is based on Debian 13 Trixie and runs a Linux 6.6 LTS kernel. There's a full version that comes in at just around 2 GB and is preloaded with window managers and programs, including the entire LibreOffice suite.
If you want to start from scratch, the base edition gives you everything you need without the extra fluff and comes in at roughly 1.2 GB. However, if you want to go even leaner, you can get the core version at roughly 660 MB for both 64-bit and 32-bit architectures.
The core version, especially the 32-bit variant, can even bring Pentium-era laptops back to life. The minimum RAM requirement is 256 MB, with 512 MB recommended. By comparison, even MX Linux positions itself as a midweight OS. In fact, antiX Linux is also one of the most lightweight OSes by download size.