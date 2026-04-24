GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

Tiling window managers were never an easy concept, nor were they meant to be. In a way, freeing yourself from the confines of a traditional, floating layout is much like rewiring your brain, and it demands patience.

That being said, not all tiling window managers are unapproachable, arcane puzzles. i3, for example. This window manager is absolutely rock-solid and has a very easy-to-understand configuration file. If not, you could always choose to use someone else’s config as your template — no judgment there.

Still, i3, despite its many strengths, is based on Xorg. Since I needed a Wayland alternative, the answer was quite obvious. Sway was the need of the hour, and I’ve comfortably rocked a config for a few years now that has seen minimal changes.