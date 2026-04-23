I’m writing this from Cairo. My internet is decent, better than many places in the world. But it’s not 1 Gbps symmetric fiber. It’s not co-located next to an npm registry mirror. A git clone of a large repo takes time. Pulling a Docker image takes time. These are not failures. They are physics.

When your tool dies silently after 60 seconds without any way to change that limit, you haven’t built a tool for the world. You’ve built a tool for your office.

And this matters more than most developers acknowledge. The global developer community isn’t located in San Francisco or Amsterdam or London. It’s in Lagos, in Karachi, in Cairo. It’s people on 4G connections, on shared broadband, on connections that have real latency because the nearest CDN edge is 50ms away instead of 5.

When you assume a fast connection, you’re not making a neutral technical decision. You’re making a statement about whose experience matters.