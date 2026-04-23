Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Internet radio, sometimes called web radio, online radio, or streaming radio, is a digital audio service that transmits content over the internet instead of traditional AM or FM bands.

Its popularity comes from its ease of access and the huge variety of material available. Many internet radio platforms are free to use and do not require users to subscribe or register, which makes them easy for a broad audience to enjoy. Listeners can tune in to thousands of stations from around the world, covering a wide mix of programming such as music, news, sport, cultural features, and talk shows. The choice of genres is especially wide, ranging from classical and jazz to pop, folk, and more niche interests, often offering far more variety than local broadcast radio. As long as there is a reliable internet connection, people can listen from almost anywhere, making internet radio a practical and versatile alternative to conventional radio.

TuneIn CLI is a Rust-based terminal application for browsing and listening to internet radio stations from the command line. It uses TuneIn Radio and Radio Browser as providers, letting users discover stations worldwide, stream them directly in the terminal, and access additional server and service functionality for local use.

This is free and open source software.