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Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
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Sequoia - comprehensive OpenPGP implementation - LinuxLinks
Sequoia is a comprehensive OpenPGP implementation written in Rust.
It is designed for developers and security-conscious users who need tools and libraries for working with certificates, keys, encrypted messages, detached signatures, and related authentication tasks across modern systems.
This is free and open source software.
TuneIn CLI - browse and listen to thousands of radio stations - LinuxLinks
Internet radio, sometimes called web radio, online radio, or streaming radio, is a digital audio service that transmits content over the internet instead of traditional AM or FM bands.
Its popularity comes from its ease of access and the huge variety of material available. Many internet radio platforms are free to use and do not require users to subscribe or register, which makes them easy for a broad audience to enjoy. Listeners can tune in to thousands of stations from around the world, covering a wide mix of programming such as music, news, sport, cultural features, and talk shows. The choice of genres is especially wide, ranging from classical and jazz to pop, folk, and more niche interests, often offering far more variety than local broadcast radio. As long as there is a reliable internet connection, people can listen from almost anywhere, making internet radio a practical and versatile alternative to conventional radio.
TuneIn CLI is a Rust-based terminal application for browsing and listening to internet radio stations from the command line. It uses TuneIn Radio and Radio Browser as providers, letting users discover stations worldwide, stream them directly in the terminal, and access additional server and service functionality for local use.
This is free and open source software.
kew - extremely minimal static site generator - LinuxLinks
kew is an extremely minimal static site generator written in Go and inspired by werc.
It takes a directory tree of Markdown documents and static assets and turns it into a fully static HTML website. The project uses the filesystem itself to define structure and navigation, avoiding metadata, databases, runtime services, and other dynamic behaviour.
This is free and open source software.
depp - static page generator for Git repositories - LinuxLinks
depp is a static page generator for Git repositories.
It creates lightweight HTML pages that give visitors a quick overview of a repository, helping them decide whether it is worth cloning without trying to replace a full web-based Git browser. Written in Go, the software embeds its assets into the binary and also includes an optional companion tool for generating an index page across hosted repositories.
This is free and open source software.
Khushu - Muslim app - LinuxLinks
Khushu is a privacy-focused Islamic application for Linux desktops, tablets, and smartphones.
Built with Rust, GTK4, and Libadwaita, it combines daily religious utilities in a single native interface, including prayer times, Qibla guidance, Hijri calendar support, and Adkar notifications. The software is designed to work with minimal data sharing and performs its core calculations locally on the device.
This is free and open source software.
SOPS - editor of encrypted files - LinuxLinks
SOPS is a command-line utility for managing secrets inside configuration files and other documents.
Rather than encrypting an entire structured file as an opaque blob, it preserves the document layout and stores encrypted values alongside the metadata needed to decrypt them later. That makes it well suited to Git-based infrastructure workflows, deployment pipelines, and teams that need to handle sensitive configuration using cloud KMS backends, age, or PGP.
This is free and open source software.
cksfv - create and check sfv listings using CRC32 checksums - LinuxLinks
cksfv is a command-line utility for creating and checking Simple File Verification (.sfv) listings using CRC32 checksums.
It can generate new SFV files from a set of files, validate existing checksum listings against files on disk, and recurse through directory trees when working with larger collections. The tool is intended for integrity checking and compatibility with SFV-based workflows rather than cryptographic security.
This is free and open source software.
Missingno - Game Boy emulator and debugger - LinuxLinks
Missingno is a Game Boy emulator and debugger written in Rust.
The software is geared not just toward playing games, but also toward hardware-accurate emulation, cartridge preservation, and library management. It includes tools for working with physical cartridges through compatible hardware, alongside a modern desktop interface for organizing games, tracking activity, and inspecting low-level emulator state.
This is free and open source software.
Poltergeist - universal hot-reload and file-watching tool - LinuxLinks
Poltergeist is a universal hot-reload and file-watching tool that automatically rebuilds projects when files change.
It’s designed to work across different languages and build systems, can auto-detect project types, generate configuration, manage build queues, and help developers run freshly built binaries without accidentally using stale output. It supports macOS, Linux, and Windows, and is available as a standalone binary or npm package.
This is free and open source software.
enc - command-line encryption tool - LinuxLinks
enc is a command-line encryption tool designed as a modern, approachable alternative to GnuPG.
It focuses on making encryption workflows easier to use while still covering common tasks such as working with passwords and keys, handling text and file encryption, creating and verifying signatures, and retrieving public keys from supported remote providers.
This is free and open source software.