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Goodbye Spring? Soon It's May Already.
It feels like summer this week. Did we skip spring?
With just over a week left before the month of May and 2 hours before an important football match (less than 2 months before end of season) we can take things easy and keep on top of GNU/Linux news.
So far this year a lot has happened in GNU/Linux spheres, including the big news from France and breakthroughs for GNU/Linux gamers. Will GNU/Linux "market share" on desktop- and laptop-type devices "break past" 10% in a year or two? That depends a lot on advocacy and resistance to oppressive new laws, including "age verification".
Get involved, become sufficiently vocal. █