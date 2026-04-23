news
today's howtos
-
TecMint ☛ How to Find and Fix Failed Services in Linux
A server starts acting up, something is clearly wrong, but systemctl status dumps a wall of text that tells you nothing useful. You scroll, you squint, you give up and open the logs.
-
Vincent Bernat ☛ CSS & vertical rhythm for text, images, and tables
Vertical rhythm aligns lines to a consistent spacing cadence down the page. It creates a predictable flow for the eye to follow. Thanks to the rlh CSS unit, vertical rhythm is now easier to implement for text. But illustrations and tables can disrupt the layout. The amateur typographer in me wants to follow Bringhurst’s wisdom: [...]
-
University of Toronto ☛ Some general notes on network booting UEFI machines
If you need to (re)install a large collection of servers or servers in inconvenient locations for physical access, booting them from the network in order to install them is something that you might be quite interested in. In the pre-UEFI PC 'BIOS' era of MBR booting, this was often called PXE booting, but UEFI changes things around.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install KVM on Linux Mint 22
Running multiple operating systems on a single machine without giving up performance is one of the most practical skills a sysadmin or developer can have.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install PipeWire on Manjaro
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install DirectAdmin on Fedora 43
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install SeaMonkey on Fedora 43
-
ID Root ☛ Tcpdump Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
-
-
Linuxize ☛ git branch Command: Create, List, and Delete Branches
The git branch command creates, lists, renames, and deletes Git branches. This guide explains the full command reference with practical examples for local and remote branches, merged filters, and tracking upstream branches.
-
ZDNet ☛ I set up this Linux 'Watchdog' and now my system auto-reboots when it locks up
I have several Linux systems connected to my home lab; some of them are desktops, and some of them are servers. Ninety-nine percent of the time, those machines work flawlessly. When that one percent happens, any machine that goes south needs help.
One way of helping is via a small software package called Watchdog. This piece of software runs various checks to see if the hardware has "locked up." If it detects that it has happened, it will reboot the machine.