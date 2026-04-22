Web: Feeds, Mozilla, and QUIC

When people talk about the “[Internet] dying” - what they are really talking about is slop overtaking the algorithm - of social media becoming unuseable because it’s all bots. But that is not the [Internet], not by a long shot.

If you live and die by the algorithm, then your experience will be one of curation. It will never be that which you have decided for yourself. It will be a path that is taken for you, and that is no path at all.