news
Web: Feeds, Mozilla, and QUIC
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Joshua Blais ☛ A fully sovereign feed system
When people talk about the “[Internet] dying” - what they are really talking about is slop overtaking the algorithm - of social media becoming unuseable because it’s all bots. But that is not the [Internet], not by a long shot.
If you live and die by the algorithm, then your experience will be one of curation. It will never be that which you have decided for yourself. It will be a path that is taken for you, and that is no path at all.
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Mozilla
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Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Performance Blog: Telemetry Alerting: How It Works
We recently released the telemetry alerting beta, and announced it in the blog post here! This blog post will dive into the details of how it works across Treeherder, and Mozdetect. At a high level, MozDetect handles the change point detection for telemetry probes, and Treeherder handles storing the detections, and producing the emails/bugs for these.
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Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Performance Blog: Telemetry Alerting Beta Announcement
We’re happy to announce that the Telemetry Alerting beta is now open to everyone!
Monitoring for changes in telemetry probes that you own can be difficult to do on a regular and continuous basis. With telemetry alerting, that changes today! You can now quickly set up your timing distribution probes for automated monitoring on backdoored Windows with notifications through email or a Bugzilla bug.
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Mozilla ☛ What’s new in Firefox mobile: Less clutter, more control and a free built-in VPN
Mobile browsing hasn’t kept up with how people actually use their phones. Right now, even basic tasks can feel harder than they should. Finding what you need can mean scrolling through ads and filler content, keeping track of too many tabs, or thinking twice about how private your connection is.
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Mozilla ☛ The zero-days are numbered [Ed: Mozilla turns to slop for 'security']
Since February, the Firefox team has been working around the clock using frontier AI models to find and fix latent security vulnerabilities in the browser. We wrote previously about our collaboration with Anthropic to scan Firefox with Opus 4.6, which led to fixes for 22 security-sensitive bugs in Firefox 148.
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Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox WebDriver Newsletter 150
WebDriver is a remote control interface that enables introspection and control of user agents. As such, it can help developers to verify that their websites are working and performing well with all major browsers. The protocol is standardized by the W3C and consists of two separate specifications: WebDriver classic (HTTP) and the new WebDriver BiDi (Bi-Directional).
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LWN ☛ Firefox 150 released
Version 150 of the Firefox web browser has been released. Notable changes include local-network-access restrictions being turned on for all users, the ability to reorder, copy, delete, paste, and export pages from a PDF using Firefox's built-in viewer, as well as improvements in its split view feature, and more. See also the release notes for developers and list of security fixes in this release.
New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.10 | The Tor Project
Tor Browser 15.0.10 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
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Standards/Consortia
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APNIC ☛ Using QUIC backscatter to infer hypergiant deployment configurations
QUIC (RFC 9000) is a transport-layer protocol widely adopted by large content providers (or ‘hypergiants’). It promises low latency, paired with encryption and enhanced privacy. Despite these privacy protections, we found that passive measurements can reveal detailed information about the QUIC deployments of large content providers.
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