news
Linux Devices and Open Hardware/Modding-Friendly Projects/Products
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Devices/Embedded
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Hackaday ☛ KernelUNO, An OS For The Arduino Uno
Just in case you thought there wasn’t much more life in that old AVR in 2026, along comes [Arc1011], with KernelUNO, describing itself a “A lightweight RAM-based shell for Arduino UNO with filesystem simulation, hardware control, and interactive shell“. It’s an OS for your Arduino, of sorts.
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Open Hardware/Modding
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CNX Software ☛ Espressif Systems ESP-Claw framework builds local Hey Hi (AI) agents for ESP32 devices
We had already seen OpenClaw-like Hey Hi (AI) agents for ESP32 targets such as Mimiclaw and PycoClaw, but Espressif Systems has released its own ESP-Claw framework for building local Hey Hi (AI) agents capable of LLM-driven interaction and execution on ESP32 devices. ESP-Claw enables ESP32 boards to respond to events, work with LLM-driven decisions, retain useful context, and take actions locally without connection to the clown, unless required. The agent can control sensors and device state, and perform real-world actions such as controlling an RGB LED strip.
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CNX Software ☛ Microchip PIC16F132 and PIC18-Q35 low-power 8-bit MCUs feature CPLD-like Configurable Logic Blocks (CLB)
Microchip Technology has introduced the PIC16F132 and PIC18-Q35 8-bit families of MCUs, as an upgrade over the PIC16F13145, which combine traditional embedded control with integrated Configurable Logic Blocks (CLB), to bring CPLD-like programmable logic directly onto the microcontroller die.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ LeafKVM KVM-over-IP device launches with RV1126B platform and touchscreen
LeafKVM has entered crowdfunding on Crowd Supply following its earlier pre-launch coverage, introducing a revised hardware configuration while maintaining its focus as a compact, self-contained KVM-over-IP device. The system provides remote keyboard, video, and mouse access to computers, servers, and other HDMI sources without requiring software on the target machine.
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Hackaday ☛ This KiCAD Plugin Enables Breadboarding
Some people learning the noble art of electronics find the jump from simpler tools like Fritzing to more complex ones, such as KiCAD, a little daunting, especially since they need to learn at least two tools. Fritzing is great for visualising your breadboard layout, but what if you want to start from a proper schematic, make a prototype on a breadboard and then design a custom PCB? Well, with the Kicad-breadboard plugin for (you guessed it!) KiCAD, you can now do all of this in the same tool.
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Hackaday ☛ ESP32Synth : An Audio Synthesis Library For The ESP32
Audio output goes via I2S, requiring only a cheap I2S DAC like the UDA1334A or PCM5102 to be connected, unless you really want to use the internal DAC. With this wired up you get 80 voices by default, with up to 350 voices demonstrated before the hardware cannot keep up any more. You can stream multiple WAV files from an SD card for samples along with the typical oscillators like sinewave, triangle, sawtooth and pulse, as well as noise, wavetables and more.
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Mike Rockwell ☛ Framework Next Gen Event - Initial Charge
One thing that was heavily emphasized during the event is that they are building a company around products that you fully own and control.
"You can own everything and be free."
The phrase above was prominently displayed during the presentation and embodied by everything that the company produces. When everyone else in the tech industries seems to be obsessed with services revenue, subscriptions, and locked down hardware, Framework is bucking the trend.
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