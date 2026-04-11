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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 11, 2026



Quoting: Analyzing KDE Project Health With git! —

I was reading the latest edition of Kevin Ottens’ excellent weekly web review and one particular article caught my eye: “The Git Commands I Run Before Reading Any Code“. In a nutshell, you can use the git version control tool to quickly assess a project’s health, what breaks, who’s a key figure, how bad emergencies are, and so on.

So useful!

I immediately wanted to apply this to KDE projects. So I took the commands from the post and made some shell aliases and functions for convenience...