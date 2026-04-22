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Games: Proton Experimental, The Caribou Trail, and More
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental upgraded to Proton 11 for better Linux gaming compatibility | GamingOnLinux
After releasing the big Proton 11 Beta to run more Windows games on Linux / SteamOS, Valve just upgraded Proton Experimental some more too.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Pokemon-like monster catcher Monster Crown: Sin Eater arrives April 30 | GamingOnLinux
Monster Crown: Sin Eater from Studio Aurum is now set to arrive on April 30th, hopefully with some lessons learned from the original. The first game had some nice ideas, but was more than a bit rough at the original release and is still on Mixed from user ratings on Steam multiple years after release. I'm hoping this newer Pokemon-like is more of a hit at release with the expanded studio working on it.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ The totally chaotic STICKER/BALL arrives May 4 and you have to play it | GamingOnLinux
I still barely have any idea what's going on in STICKER/BALL but it's fascinating and really sucks your attention right in. They've just announced that it's going to be releasing on May 4th. This launch comes from indie publisher Future Friends Games (Cloverpit, Slots & Daggers) and solo dev Bilge (PAGER).
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Blending history with fiction, the WWI narrative adventure The Caribou Trail arrives May 14 | GamingOnLinux
The Caribou Trail arrives on May 14 and is sounding like a very interesting WWI narrative experience, blending together history and fiction.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Sort out the Devil's mail in the spooky looking The Mailroom | GamingOnLinux
Like a scarier version of Papers, Please - set in the Devil's mail office in Hell, The Mailroom is one to stick on your wishlist. A demo is currently available.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Lenovo Legion Go S sees a massive price jump | GamingOnLinux
Is this the end of the PC gaming handheld dream? With shortages everywhere, we're now seeing the Lenovo Legion Go S price skyrocket. With the Steam Deck out of stock pretty much everywhere, and the prices of other handhelds much higher anyway - the AIpocalypse continues to claim victims as AI data centres buy up everything.