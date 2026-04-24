news
Standards and the Web/Net
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Federal News Network ☛ NIST cyber center to launch OT ‘visibility’ project
The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s cybersecurity hub is organizing a new project focused on helping critical infrastructure organizations gain better visibility into their operational technology environments.
Cherilyn Pascoe, director of NIST’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, said the NCCoE is launching the OT cybersecurity project after working on several efforts related to specific critical infrastructure sectors.
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Buttondown LLC ☛ Email could have been X.400 times better
All that, and more, was standardized in the 1984 spec for X.400 as Interpersonal Messaging. It was everything we call email today, and then some.
“We had a better system back in the day: X.400,” as one commentator reminisced. SMTP, the Simple Mail Transfer Protocol that became the standard behind how modern email is sent, “didn’t win because it was ‘better,’” he argued, but “just because it was easier to implement. Like a car with no brakes or seatbelts.”
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Rolling Stone ☛ 432 Hz: Ed O'Brien, Ziggy Marley, James Blake on the Magic Frequency
For O’Brien, the effects of 432 Hz tuning are profound. “For me it just feels right,” he says. “It has greater depth and power; it feels whole. In comparison, music at 440 Hz feels slightly shrill. The instruments sound and resonate better at this frequency, especially acoustic instruments like guitars. It feels deeper.”
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Web Browsers/Web Servers
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Rachel ☛ Administrivia: URLs in the feed are now all https-based
But then I found that far too many places were scraping the pages and did not understand this fundamental aspect of building http[s] URLs, such that "if the http: in front is gone but the // is still there, you use the same damn protocol".
I know this because I saw all kinds of crap in my server logs. (It's always about the crap in the logs.) People's browsers were trying to fetch the _literal_ "//rachelbythebay.com/..." string from here, and were getting 404s and thus pages with no images, MP3s, or whatever else it was I had in the page/post.
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