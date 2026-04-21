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VirtualBox 7.2.8 Released with Support for Linux 7.0, Guest Time Accounting
Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.2.6, the VirtualBox 7.2.8 release introduces initial support for the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series, support for guest time accounting, and support for Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) kernel on Oracle Linux 9.
One interesting thing to mention regarding the Linux 7.0 kernel support is that VirtualBox 7.2.8 deprecates the vboxvideo kernel module. Users are urged to consider using the VMSVGA graphics or the vboxvideo module that comes with the Linux kernel or from their Linux distribution.