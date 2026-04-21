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Colorado Age Attestation Bill May Exclude Open Source OSes and Apps
As you may know, several US states are discussing a Digital Age Assurance Act law that mandates that operating system providers and application developers implement age verification measures to protect minors online, which may require users to input their birth date during the initial setup.
System76 CEO Carl Richell has been in discussions with Colorado Senator Matt Ball, the co-author of the Colorado OS age attestation bill, to exclude open source software from the upcoming age attestation bill, and today he received an updated version of the bill that does exactly that.