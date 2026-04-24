LeafKVM has entered crowdfunding on Crowd Supply following its earlier pre-launch coverage, introducing a revised hardware configuration while maintaining its focus as a compact, self-contained KVM-over-IP device. The system provides remote keyboard, video, and mouse access to computers, servers, and other HDMI sources without requiring software on the target machine.

Powered by the Linux 7.0 kernel series and using the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS features the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment, which offers a Wayland-only desktop experience, but X11 applications are still supported through the Xwayland compatibility layer.

It’s all about the Settings in Firefox 151, which have been slightly revamped to make them easier to navigate and more centralized, as the “Extensions and themes” and “Firefox support” were moved from the bottom of the settings sidebar under the settings categories.

Released on February 8th, 2026, Linux kernel 6.19 introduced new features like support for the AMD Smart Data Cache Injection (SDCI) feature, support for multiple processors for User-mode Linux (UML), support for PCIe link encryption and device authentication security features, and initial support for the Intel Linear Address-Space Separation (LASS) hardware-based security feature.

Coming two weeks after PipeWire 1.6.3, the PipeWire 1.6.4 release is here to improve ALSA Sequencer port names, as PipeWire failed to recognize a client name from a JACK Midi port name created by MidiBridge due to a missing second colon character.