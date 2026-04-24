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LinuxGizmos.com

LeafKVM KVM-over-IP device launches with RV1126B platform and touchscreen

LeafKVM has entered crowdfunding on Crowd Supply following its earlier pre-launch coverage, introducing a revised hardware configuration while maintaining its focus as a compact, self-contained KVM-over-IP device. The system provides remote keyboard, video, and mouse access to computers, servers, and other HDMI sources without requiring software on the target machine.

9to5Linux

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) Is Now Available for Download

Powered by the Linux 7.0 kernel series and using the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS features the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment, which offers a Wayland-only desktop experience, but X11 applications are still supported through the Xwayland compatibility layer.

Firefox 151 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing with Improved Settings

It’s all about the Settings in Firefox 151, which have been slightly revamped to make them easier to navigate and more centralized, as the “Extensions and themes” and “Firefox support” were moved from the bottom of the settings sidebar under the settings categories.

Linux Kernel 6.19 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 7.0

Released on February 8th, 2026, Linux kernel 6.19 introduced new features like support for the AMD Smart Data Cache Injection (SDCI) feature, support for multiple processors for User-mode Linux (UML), support for PCIe link encryption and device authentication security features, and initial support for the Intel Linear Address-Space Separation (LASS) hardware-based security feature.

PipeWire 1.6.4 Improves ALSA Sequencer Port Names, Fixes More Bugs

Coming two weeks after PipeWire 1.6.3, the PipeWire 1.6.4 release is here to improve ALSA Sequencer port names, as PipeWire failed to recognize a client name from a JACK Midi port name created by MidiBridge due to a missing second colon character.

QEMU 11.0 Released with New CPU Model for Intel Diamond Rapids

Highlights of QEMU 11.0 include a new CPU model for Intel Diamond Rapids, a new “nitro” accelerator to run Nitro Enclaves natively, support for CET virtualization on KVM, support for native context drivers to the virtio-gpu graphics driver, and support for LAN configuration commands in the simulated BMC.

Internet Society

Climate and Environmental Sustainability Within the IETF and IRTF

As we celebrate Earth Day 2026, what is the technical community—the people who actually build and operate the Internet—doing about climate and environmental sustainability?

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.7

Tails now notifies you if the computer that you are using has outdated Secure Boot certificates and needs an update.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 24, 2026,
updated Apr 24, 2026

French Miller

Updated This Past Day

  1. Media Operatives of Microsoft Paint Microsoft Layoffs as Buyouts (Intentionally False Narrative)
    Those are mass layoffs disguised as something else

    New

  2. SLAPP Censorship - Part 55 Out of 200: Strangled Women, Charged for Strangulation, Cannot Find a Job Now (After Microsoft)
    merits public awareness and wider scrutiny
  3. Drama at the European Patent Office (EPO) This Week
    We'll be covering the EPO quite a lot this weekend and next week
  4. Gemini Links 23/04/2026: Spirituality and Detachment, Shoplifting in the UK, and "Introducing Scout, an iOS Native Gemini Client"
    Links for the day
  5. Links 23/04/2026: YouTube Age Limits Expanded and 'Secret' Model With Bug-Finding Hype Campaign 'Leaks'
    Links for the day
  6. IBM's Stock Has Collapsed Over 10% in One Day, Insiders Explain What's Happening
    Today, due to a lack of time, we mostly present an outline of what people say (not IBM-sponsored media hacks with LLM slop)
  7. Getting Aggressive Suggestive of Loss - Part I - Threats Sent From Burner Accounts Since February, Belatedly Reported to British Police
    Threats connected to Graveley or Garrett or 5RB or Brett Wilson LLP [...] We're not dealing with a law firm here; we're dealing with the underworld
  8. EPO Cocainegate Escalates - Part V - Where Does the António Campinos 'Family Affair' Go From Here?
    Do cocaine in public, get caught, take paid "sick leave", come back to lead Europe's second-largest organisation
  9. Links 23/04/2026: Legal Trouble for Microsoft, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and DMCA Whac-a-Mole
    Links for the day
  10. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  11. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, April 22, 2026
    IRC logs for Wednesday, April 22, 2026
  12. Gemini Links 23/04/2026: Sunrise Chasing Season, Going Back to Older Software, New Gemini Client for Mobile Devices
    Links for the day
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-04-17 to 2026-04-23
    3931 /about.shtml
    1632 /index.shtml
    1115 /irc.shtml
    1044 /n/2026/04/20/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_52_Out_of_200_Phil_Golding_Appointed_Bar_.shtml
    1038 /n/2026/04/19/EPO_Cocainegate_Escalates_Part_I_Cocaine_Abuse_in_Family_of_Cam.shtml
    969 /n/2026/04/17/ActBlue_former_IT_boss_disappearance_Decklin_Foster_Debian_Harv.shtml
    965 /n/2026/04/18/GAFAM_Decided_to_Stop_Old_Formats_From_Working_Format_Shifting_.shtml
    938 /browse/latest.shtml
    888 /n/2026/04/20/3_400_Gemini_Capsules_Accessible_and_Known_to_Lupa_A_Geminispac.shtml
    812 /n/2026/04/21/The_Register_MS_Has_Just_Published_Another_SPAM_Article_for_Slo.shtml
    792 /n/2026/04/21/Apple_s_Last_Leader_Died_After_He_Had_Been_Sacked_by_Apple.shtml
    744 /browse/index.shtml
    719 /n/2026/04/20/This_Morning_The_Register_MS_Published_SPAM_With_AI_36_Times_in.shtml
    715 /n/2026/04/22/EPO_Cocainegate_Escalates_Part_IV_Antonio_Campinos_Allegedly_Sl.shtml
    679 /n/2026/04/16/Gemini_Links_16_04_2026_LLM_Nuisance_Identity_Systems_Surveilla.shtml
    668 /n/2026/04/19/Links_19_04_2026_Mass_Layoffs_at_GAFAM_Again_10_Laid_Off_Azure_.shtml
    662 /n/2026/04/20/EPO_Cocainegate_Escalates_Part_II_Cocaine_Communication_Manager.shtml
    659 /n/2026/04/19/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    642 /n/2026/04/21/EPO_Cocainegate_Escalates_Part_III_Connected_Families_The_Cocai.shtml
    625 /n/2026/04/17/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    622 /n/2026/04/17/Massive_Cross_Site_Strike_at_the_EPO_Today.shtml
    621 /n/2026/04/18/Links_17_04_2026_I_Hate_the_Internet_and_Fake_Wallet_in_Apple_A.shtml
    615 /n/2026/04/17/Gemini_Links_17_04_2026_Getting_competent_in_NixOS_and_Alhena_5.shtml
    606 /n/2026/04/19/IRC_Proceedings_Saturday_April_18_2026.shtml
    595 /n/2026/04/19/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_I_EPO_Management_Talks.shtml
    593 /n/2026/04/20/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    589 /n/2026/04/19/Uplifting_Mood_in_Manchester.shtml
    586 /n/2026/04/20/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_II_It_s_About_Politics.shtml
    586 /n/2026/04/17/Links_17_04_2026_SRA_Breaks_Its_Own_Rules_as_Solicitor_Attempts.shtml
    583 /n/2026/04/20/Debian_Has_a_New_Project_Leader_DPL.shtml
    581 /n/2026/04/17/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Strikes_and_Other_Industrial_Actions.shtml
    581 /n/2026/04/20/Links_20_04_2026_Brave_Origin_Nightly_Scuttling_USAID_Gives_Sof.shtml
    569 /n/2026/04/21/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    559 /n/2026/04/22/EPO_President_to_Meet_the_Union_But_He_Needs_to_Resign.shtml
    554 /n/2026/04/17/Links_17_04_2026_We_Cannot_Lose_Sight_of_Ukraine_and_When_Leade.shtml
    552 /n/2026/04/17/IRC_Proceedings_Thursday_April_16_2026.shtml
    550 /n/2026/04/18/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    549 /n/2026/04/18/The_Work_to_rule_is_Having_Effect_at_the_European_Patent_Office.shtml
    549 /n/2026/04/18/Links_18_04_2026_Microsoft_s_PR_Department_Waggener_Edstrom_and.shtml
    549 /n/2026/04/19/If_You_re_Against_War_Why_Would_You_Pay_IBM_Red_Hat.shtml
    543 /n/2026/04/17/Behind_the_Scenes_With_Richard_Stallman.shtml
    541 /n/2026/04/22/Clownflare_Cloudflare_and_the_Ecosystem_It_Wants_to_Replace.shtml
    538 /n/2026/04/18/What_EPO_Staff_the_Staff_Union_of_the_European_Patent_Office_SU.shtml
    535 /n/2026/04/20/Throwing_Rocks_in_Houses_of_Glass.shtml
    533 /n/2026/04/18/Network_Maintenance_Next_Friday.shtml
    532 /n/2026/04/19/Links_19_04_2026_Introducing_Fighting_Fascism_Podcast_and_Kyiv_.shtml
    529 /n/2026/04/17/Almost_1_000_IBM_Layoffs_Not_Newsworthy_Nobody_Covers_It_Unlike.shtml
    527 /n/2026/04/20/Gemini_Links_20_04_2026_I_Hate_Computers_and_Why_I_de_Googled.shtml
    526 /n/2026/04/21/Links_21_04_2026_Internet_Shutdowns_Bluesky_Crippled_by_DDoS_At.shtml
    525 /n/2026/04/21/The_European_Patent_Office_EPO_Needs_More_Scrutiny_Contact_Your.shtml
    524 /n/2026/04/17/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_49_Out_of_200_Two_Americans_One_Case_Recy.shtml
    524 /n/2026/04/18/Nothing_But_Vapourware_Since_XBox_Leadership_Ousted_and_Mass_La.shtml
    523 /n/2026/04/21/Huge_Microsoft_Layoffs_Coming_Shortly_With_Financial_Report.shtml
    523 /n/2026/04/18/Next_Week_the_Star_of_the_EPO_Reality_TV_Show_Will_Likely_be_Ab.shtml
    521 /n/2026/04/17/Dr_Andy_Farnell_Says_AI_is_Only_a_Marketing_Term_for_Things_Tha.shtml
    519 /n/2026/04/17/GizChina_Appears_to_Have_Become_a_Slopfarm_I_e_Fake_News_Site_W.shtml
    513 /n/2026/04/18/Gemini_Links_18_04_2026_Guix_and_WikiReader.shtml
    506 /n/2026/04/19/Gemini_Links_19_04_2026_Big_Brother_and_the_Telescreen_Syncing_.shtml
    505 /n/2026/04/19/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_51_Out_of_200_On_Perjury_and_What_It_Mean.shtml
    502 /n/2026/04/20/BLinks_20_04_2026_Chatbots_Motivate_Manslaughter_GAFAM_s_Tobacc.shtml
    498 /n/2026/04/18/Speculations_That_IBM_s_CEO_is_on_His_Way_Out.shtml
    497 /n/2026/04/17/Pension_Contribution_Increases_as_Another_Attack_on_Compensatio.shtml
    493 /n/2026/04/18/IRC_Proceedings_Friday_April_17_2026.shtml
    490 /n/2026/04/15/Gemini_Links_15_04_2026_Organiding_bashrc_with_Imports_Odd%CE%BC_as_.shtml
    489 /n/2026/04/18/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_50_Out_of_200_The_Time_Staff_of_Law_Firm_.shtml

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