news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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Media Operatives of Microsoft Paint Microsoft Layoffs as Buyouts (Intentionally False Narrative)
Those are mass layoffs disguised as something else
New
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 55 Out of 200: Strangled Women, Charged for Strangulation, Cannot Find a Job Now (After Microsoft)
merits public awareness and wider scrutiny
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Drama at the European Patent Office (EPO) This Week
We'll be covering the EPO quite a lot this weekend and next week
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Gemini Links 23/04/2026: Spirituality and Detachment, Shoplifting in the UK, and "Introducing Scout, an iOS Native Gemini Client"
Links for the day
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Links 23/04/2026: YouTube Age Limits Expanded and 'Secret' Model With Bug-Finding Hype Campaign 'Leaks'
Links for the day
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IBM's Stock Has Collapsed Over 10% in One Day, Insiders Explain What's Happening
Today, due to a lack of time, we mostly present an outline of what people say (not IBM-sponsored media hacks with LLM slop)
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Getting Aggressive Suggestive of Loss - Part I - Threats Sent From Burner Accounts Since February, Belatedly Reported to British Police
Threats connected to Graveley or Garrett or 5RB or Brett Wilson LLP [...] We're not dealing with a law firm here; we're dealing with the underworld
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EPO Cocainegate Escalates - Part V - Where Does the António Campinos 'Family Affair' Go From Here?
Do cocaine in public, get caught, take paid "sick leave", come back to lead Europe's second-largest organisation
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Links 23/04/2026: Legal Trouble for Microsoft, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and DMCA Whac-a-Mole
Links for the day
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, April 22, 2026
IRC logs for Wednesday, April 22, 2026
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Gemini Links 23/04/2026: Sunrise Chasing Season, Going Back to Older Software, New Gemini Client for Mobile Devices
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
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