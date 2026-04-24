news
Tails 7.7 Anonymous Distro Adds Detection of Outdated Secure Boot Certificates
Coming almost a month after Tails 7.6, the Tails 7.7 release is a small update that only introduces the ability to detect outdated Secure Boot certificates. Users will now be prompted by a “Secure Boot Update Needed” notification if the Secure Boot certificates are outdated.
The notification informs the user that Tails will no longer start on their computer at some point in the future, urging them to apply all the available updates from their regular operating system to update to the latest Secure Boot certificates from MS.