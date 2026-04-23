news
Games: This War of Mine, Transport Fever 3, and More
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11 bit studios are totally remaking This War of Mine | GamingOnLinux
Much like 11 bit studios are doing with the original Frostpunk, they're going back to their roots with a complete reimagining of This War of Mine.
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Transport Fever 3 takes modding to a new level with a Curated Mods Program | GamingOnLinux
Urban Games have revealed that Transport Fever 3 will have a special Curated Mods Program, as they ramp up development towards release. In case you missed it - back in March they confirmed full Linux and macOS support.
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Vampire Survivors deck-builder spin-off Vampire Crawlers is out now | GamingOnLinux
Does lightning strike twice for poncle with their Vampire Survivors spin-off deck-builder Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors? Maybe.
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Tower defense meets roguelite progression in Infamous Keepers from the Legend of Keepers devs | GamingOnLinux
Set in the same world as Legend of Keepers, the new tactical tower defense announcement from Goblinz Studio with Infamous Keepers sounds fun. Filled with a mixture of tactical depth, dark humour, and roguelite replayability it looks just a little bit like a pixel-art Dungeon Keeper but with a firm focus on the battles, it's one to watch.
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KAZ is a dopamine-fuelled action roguelike that's a full workout for your fingers | GamingOnLinux
Think your fingers are fast and accurate? KAZ might make you think again. This fast-paced dopamine-fuelled action roguelike is worth a go. Working perfectly on Linux with Proton 10, an updated demo is available now.
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I'm going to spend far too much time playing Orc Incremental | GamingOnLinux
An auto-battling idle game where you build up an unstoppable dark army? Orc Incremental went right onto my wishlist and it's going to annihilate my time. I'm quite the sucker for simplicity when I want to relax, and this looks like it will fit nicely when I don't want to stress my brain.
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Live out your witchy dreams in the open world adventure Witchspire in June | GamingOnLinux
Witchspire looks like a sweet one! An open-world adventure that blends in exploration survival, magical abilities and even monster catching. Who needs Harry Potter when you have Witchspire.
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Australia targets Steam, Roblox and others in new legal push against extremists and predators | GamingOnLinux
Australia's eSafety agency sent legal notices to Valve / Steam, Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite to explain how they're fighting sexual predators and extremists.