statCounter: Europe is Leaving Microsoft Behind

As we celebrate Earth Day 2026, what is the technical community—the people who actually build and operate the Internet—doing about climate and environmental sustainability?

LeafKVM has entered crowdfunding on Crowd Supply following its earlier pre-launch coverage, introducing a revised hardware configuration while maintaining its focus as a compact, self-contained KVM-over-IP device. The system provides remote keyboard, video, and mouse access to computers, servers, and other HDMI sources without requiring software on the target machine.

Tails now notifies you if the computer that you are using has outdated Secure Boot certificates and needs an update.

Highlights of QEMU 11.0 include a new CPU model for Intel Diamond Rapids, a new “nitro” accelerator to run Nitro Enclaves natively, support for CET virtualization on KVM, support for native context drivers to the virtio-gpu graphics driver, and support for LAN configuration commands in the simulated BMC.

Coming two weeks after PipeWire 1.6.3, the PipeWire 1.6.4 release is here to improve ALSA Sequencer port names, as PipeWire failed to recognize a client name from a JACK Midi port name created by MidiBridge due to a missing second colon character.

Released on February 8th, 2026, Linux kernel 6.19 introduced new features like support for the AMD Smart Data Cache Injection (SDCI) feature, support for multiple processors for User-mode Linux (UML), support for PCIe link encryption and device authentication security features, and initial support for the Intel Linear Address-Space Separation (LASS) hardware-based security feature.

It’s all about the Settings in Firefox 151, which have been slightly revamped to make them easier to navigate and more centralized, as the “Extensions and themes” and “Firefox support” were moved from the bottom of the settings sidebar under the settings categories.

Powered by the Linux 7.0 kernel series and using the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS features the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment, which offers a Wayland-only desktop experience, but X11 applications are still supported through the Xwayland compatibility layer.

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statCounter: Europe is Leaving Microsoft Behind

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 24, 2026,

updated Apr 24, 2026



Free software is not the same as "independence from GAFAM". But it's part of it or a 'means' of getting there. Based on what we see in Switzerland this week - as noted earlier today in this site - not only France wants to remove technological dependence on Microsoft. Other European nations follow the same footsteps, based on similar grounds (or rationale). For the record, Firefox still holding on in France, based on statCounter. It's not that statCounter is so accurate, but it also shows Windows falling to new lows this month.

Let's hope more nations will follow France's example. █