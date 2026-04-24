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statCounter: Europe is Leaving Microsoft Behind
Free software is not the same as "independence from GAFAM". But it's part of it or a 'means' of getting there. Based on what we see in Switzerland this week - as noted earlier today in this site - not only France wants to remove technological dependence on Microsoft. Other European nations follow the same footsteps, based on similar grounds (or rationale). For the record, Firefox still holding on in France, based on statCounter. It's not that statCounter is so accurate, but it also shows Windows falling to new lows this month.
Let's hope more nations will follow France's example. █