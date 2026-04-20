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LXQt 2.4 Desktop Environment Released with More Wayland Improvements
Coming more than five months after LXQt 2.3, the LXQt 2.4 release improves Wayland support with separate settings for Wayland and X11 sessions, the ability to open the main menu with a shortcut, a tooltip on how to configure shortcut selectors in panel menus, and better support of desktop items on multi-screen setups.
LXQt 2.4 also introduces a separate monitor blanking timeout for AC and battery in LXQt-Powermanagement, a horizontal layout for the volume plugin, along with support for displaying all available sinks and the ability to tune the default sink volume with the mouse wheel or touchpad scroll on the icon on the panel.