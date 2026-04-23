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Free and Open Source Software
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Plaso - Python-based digital forensics framework - LinuxLinks
Plaso, also known as log2timeline, is a Python-based digital forensics framework that builds timelines from timestamped events found in individual files, directories, storage media images, and devices.
It aggregates extracted events and collection metadata into a Plaso storage file, giving investigators a structured way to examine activity across many different data sources and then post-process the results with dedicated analysis tools.
This is free and open source software.
Mages - Matrix chat client - LinuxLinks
Mages is an experimental Matrix chat client built as a cross-platform application with a Rust core and a Compose Multiplatform interface.
It’s designed to provide a lighter alternative to heavier web-based clients while supporting desktop and mobile use. The project currently focuses on Android and Linux desktop builds, with additional web, Windows, and macOS support available at a more limited or less-tested level.
This is free and open source software.
Timesketch - collaborative forensic timeline analysis - LinuxLinks
Timesketch is a collaborative forensic timeline analysis platform that helps investigators work with event data from multiple sources inside a shared sketch.
It’s designed to make large collections of timeline data easier to organise, review, enrich, and turn into structured investigation output.
This is free and open source software.
isd - interactive systemd - LinuxLinks
isd is a keyboard-focused terminal user interface for managing systemd units more efficiently from the command line. It helps you browse and control services with an interactive interface, making it easier to inspect unit state, view output, switch between system and user units, and work with systemd without relying on lengthy manual commands.
This is free and open source software.