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Wikipedia Tarnished by Slop, Not Just 'Donations' From Rich People Who Control the Wiki
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Interesting Engineering ☛ Wikipedia draws a line on AI [sic], says humans still run the show
Wikipedia has taken a firm stance on generative AI, drawing clear boundaries around how editors can use it.
The English-language version of the platform now prohibits contributors from using large language models (LLMs) to generate or rewrite article content [sic].
The move reflects growing concern about accuracy, reliability, and the integrity of community-driven knowledge.
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Silicon Angle ☛ Wikipedia cracks down on contributors using AI [sic] to generate content [sic]
Wikipedia has banned contributors from using artificial intelligence tools to create content [sic] for its platform through a recent policy update.
The recently announced new guidelines reflect increasing concern within the Wikipedia community that AI-generated text conflicts with the platform’s standards on citing reliable and verifiable sources. In the update, Wikipedia noted that text generated by large language models has a tendency to violate a number of its core content policies. “For this reason, the use of LLMs to generate or rewrite article content is prohibited, save for the exceptions given below,” the new policy reads.