news
Programming Leftovers
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Michael Kohl ☛ Exploring async Ruby
During this year’s RubyConf Thailand, I realized that I never seriously played around with the async gem. This library implements an event-driven reactor (via io-event) that provides Ruby developers with structured concurrency primitives built on fibers. I generally learn programming concepts and libraries best by using them, so I decided to write a little example program which we’ll explore in this blog post.
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Max Bernstein ☛ Using Perfetto in ZJIT
The third thing is that you might ask yourself “self, where are these exits coming from?” Unfortunately, counters cannot tell you that. For that, we want stack traces. This lets us know where in the guest (Ruby) code triggers an exit.
Ideally also we would want some notion of time: we would want to know not just where these events happen but also when. Are the exits happening early, at application boot? At warmup? Even during what should be steady state application time? Hard to say.
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James G ☛ Single-file web applications
When I built Amie, an architectural question came to mind: can I build all of this in a single file using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript? The advantage of this approach would be: (i) I wouldn’t need to maintain a back-end (note: the kind of back-end I would want to build for an application storing contacts would involve significant privacy and security planning), and; (ii) a single file would mean that I could share the application with others. All data would be local.
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EYG ☛ EYG news: A year of EYG development and proper open source
Experiments in the Eat Your Greens project have been many, varied and to satisfy my own curiosity. I've always been happy to talk about my work and the source code has been available since the beginning.
Thus far I had not attached a license to the code. That has changed and to signal that I am open to contributions there are two obvious changes in the repo. [...]
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Paul Tagliamonte: librtlsdr.so for fun and profit
It’s well known and universally agreed that radios are cool. Among the contested field of coolest radios, Software Defined Radios (SDRs) are definitely the most interesting to me. Out of all of my (entirely too many) SDRs I own, the
rtlsdris still my #1. It’s just good. It’s a great price, extremely capable, reliable, well-supported, and compact. Why bother with anything else? Sure, it can’t transmit, uses a (fairly weird) 8 bit unsigned integer IQ representation, limited sampling rate, limited frequency range – but even with all that, it’s still the radio I will pack first. Don’t get me wrong, I love my Ettus radios, PlutoSDRs, HackRFs, my AirspyHF+ - they’re great! I just always find myself falling back to an
rtl-sdr, every time.
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Python
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Qt ☛ Qt for Python release: 6.11 is out!
During the past months, most members of the Qt for Python have been working on simplifying the interaction between Python and Qt under the Qt Bridges projects, so our efforts have been focused on that rather than adding more features to Qt for Python.
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SANS ☛ TeamPCP Supply Chain Campaign: Update 002 - Telnyx PyPI Compromise, Vect Ransomware Mass Affiliate Program, and First Named Victim Claim, (Fri, Mar 27th)
This is the second update to the TeamPCP supply chain campaign threat intelligence report, "When the Security Scanner Became the Weapon" (v3.0, March 25, 2026). Update 001 covered developments through March 26. This update covers developments from March 26-27, 2026.
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LWN ☛ The telnyx packages on PyPI have been compromised
The SafeDep blog reports
that compromised versions of the telnyx package have been found in the PyPI
repository: [...]
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Philip Zucker ☛ Alpha Equivalent Hash Consing with Thinnings | Hey There Buddo!
Another step on a journey to a thinning egraph.
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Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
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Michael Greenberg ☛ popl 2026 tutorial: analyzing shell scripts
We (me, Konstantinos Kallas, Nikos Vasilakis, and Vagos Lamprou) gave a tutorial at POPL 2026 on the POSIX shell: [...]
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Java/Golang
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Frank Delporte ☛ JavaFX Links of March 2026
Here are the JavaFX LinksOfTheMonth of March 2026. [...]
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