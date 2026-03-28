The third thing is that you might ask yourself “self, where are these exits coming from?” Unfortunately, counters cannot tell you that. For that, we want stack traces. This lets us know where in the guest (Ruby) code triggers an exit.

Ideally also we would want some notion of time: we would want to know not just where these events happen but also when. Are the exits happening early, at application boot? At warmup? Even during what should be steady state application time? Hard to say.