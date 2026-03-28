New Debian Developers and Maintainers and Samuel Henrique on Curl

This is an experimental feature that, for the first time, brings full ECH support to curl on Debian using OpenSSL.

Starting with curl 8.19.0-3+exp2 (Debian Experimental), you can now use ECH, with HTTPS-RR and DoH for maximum privacy.

curl 8.19.0-3+exp2 is quite fresh at the time of writing, bear in mind that your repository might not have synced the package yet, all mirrors should have it by March 27th 14:00 UTC.