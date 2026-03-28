Fedora, Red Hat, and Slop

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, SystemRescue 13 ships with updated Bcachefs tools and kernel module, and new tools including the FATSort utility for sorting FAT12, FAT16, FAT32, and exFAT partitions, and nss-mdns, a NSS plugin providing host name resolution via Multicast DNS.

Mixxx 2.5.6 is yet another maintenance update in the Mixxx 2.5 series, improving support for Numark Mixtrack 3, Pioneer CDJ-350, Reloop Beatmix 2, Reloop Beatmix 4, Traktor Kontrol Z1, and Traktor Kontrol S4 MK2 controllers, as well as the White Noise, Echo, Glitch, and Reverb effects.

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.5, the Calibre 9.6 release updates the full text search feature with a new card-based view of full text search results that includes book covers. To perform a full-text search, click the “FT” button on the left of the search bar.

Powered by the upcoming Linux 7.0 kernel series and using the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Beta ships today with the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment, with the addition of graphical Ubuntu Insights management controls in the Telemetry panel of the GNOME Settings app.

The monthly Tails releases continue with Tails 7.6, which introduces support for automatic Tor bridges, a feature that lets the Tor Connection assistant ask about Tor bridges based on your region. According to the devs, this feature uses the same technology as Tor Browser’s connection assistant.