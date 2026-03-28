news
Fedora, Red Hat, and Slop
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Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: 🎲 PHP version 8.4.20RC1 and 8.5.5RC1
Release Candidate versions are available in the testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS / Alma / Rocky and other clones) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for parallel installation, the perfect solution for such tests, and as base packages.
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Red Hat Official ☛ What's new in Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization 4.21
Managing VMs at scale often involves operational tasks that can slow teams down, introducing complexity. With simplified VM administrator capabilities, OpenShift Virtualization streamlines common lifecycle operations such as provisioning, configuration, and ongoing management directly within the OpenShift Console. Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization 4.21 includes new multi-cluster management capabilities and Advanced Cluster Management right-sizing recommendations that provide centralized visibility and operational control across multiple clusters, allowing administrators to manage VM workloads from a unified console.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Closing the gap: Bringing AI and Kubernetes to the source of the data [Ed: Slop promotion, as usual]
Whether it’s a factory floor, a wind turbine, or a retail backroom, the edge is where the most impactful business data is being generated. Most operational leaders already recognize that moving processing power closer to that data is the key to transforming how they work. The real challenge, however, isn’t just getting there—it’s moving past fragmented 'one-off' solutions toward an infrastructure that can actually scale. This is where Red Hat’s product portfolio provides a consistent platform for a unified foundation that turns these distributed locations into a streamlined part of your modern IT strategy.
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Red Hat Official ☛ AI security: Identity and access control
This article completes the defense strategy by focusing on the backbone that makes guardrails enforceable in production—identity, authentication, authorization, and zero trust.