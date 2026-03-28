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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 28, 2026



Quoting: LazyLinux - Void-based desktop Linux distribution with Xfce - LinuxLinks —

LazyLinux is a fully pre-configured Linux distribution originating from Hadrut, Armenia, built on top of Void Linux, designed specifically for developers, tinkerers, and power users. With XFCE for a lightweight yet flexible desktop and the latest stable kernel, it gives you a fast, stable, and productive environment right out of the box.

Everything in LazyLinux is chosen to let you focus on coding, managing systems, and exploring new technologies without wasting time on setup...