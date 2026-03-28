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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 28, 2026



Quoting: Mageia 10 Art Voting | Mageia Blog (English) —

With the release of the first version candidate planned for the coming weeks, it’s time to finalize the artwork for Mageia 10. Before choosing the images, we’re excited to see all the submissions and the creativity of the participants. They will undoubtedly contribute to making Mageia 10 look fantastic. We thank everyone who has dedicated their time to this.

There will be two votes: one for backgrounds and one for screensavers. The main background will be chosen from the top 5, and the runners-up will be included as additional backgrounds. The screensavers will be selected from the 20 most suitable images.

The Mageia Council and the Atelier Team will choose the 5 best images for backgrounds and the 20 best for screensavers, ranking them from 1st to 5th place for backgrounds and from 1st to 20th for screensavers. Mageia’s design guidelines and colors will be taken into account for backgrounds. For screensavers, images that are well-cropped and create a good reflection are preferred.