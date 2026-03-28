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Coyote Linux – security-focused distribution
Quoting: Coyote Linux - security-focused distribution - LinuxLinks —
Coyote Linux is a security-focused Linux distribution designed to deliver firewall, VPN, IP routing, and related networking services.
Built on Alpine Linux, it uses an immutable firmware architecture with a reliable rollback mechanism for safer updates. Notable features include the separation of configuration data from the system image, a reduced footprint that limits the attack surface, appliance-style deployment and upgrades, and firmware verification using Ed25519 signatures.