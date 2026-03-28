news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
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Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
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Feld ☛ Blocking Traffic to Docker Containers
I had an issue the other day where a VPS hosting services with Docker was being hammered by a scraper and I wanted to block the IPs of this traffic to reduce the load on the server. Running Linux/Docker is not my preferred platform, but I'm not that rusty when it comes to Linux or so I thought...
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PC Gamer ☛ Linux kernel maintainer says AI has suddenly become useful for devs: 'We can't ignore this stuff. It's coming up, and it's getting better'
Speaking to The Register, Linux Kernel dev Greg Kroah-Hartman explained that while previously "we were getting what we called 'AI slop'... something happened a month ago, and the world switched. Now we have real reports."
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Graphics Stack
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Monado becomes the open source foundation for various OpenXR (VR) vendors | GamingOnLinux
Collabora announced that their open source XR runtime (VR / AR) Monado has made some serious waves in the industry, and is now the foundation for many vendors.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Peter Tillemans ☛ Install GUIX on Macbook 12
I have an old Intel macbook 12 of begin 2016, one of the so-called "Retina Macbooks". It is an ideal couch device but far too slow to run modern OS-X, provided you wanted to run that to begin with.
I wanted to revive this machine to avoid lugging the BIG laptop, especially for the friday SystemCrafters stream in my comfy chair in the living.
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BSD
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Dan Langille ☛ What’s sending mail to some@example.com, an@example.com, and tqznopjxm4@pomail.net ?
It’s the build hooks.
I feel a patch will be submitted soon.
I’m not sure where the tqznopjxm4 address came from. What is interesting, it’s been sending this for over 2 years.
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Hypha ☛ Back to FreeBSD: Part 2 — Jails
Before we explore FreeBSD jails, it is worth refreshing our understanding of how Linux solved the same problem with LXC (Linux Containers). Clearly inspired by jails, they are conceptually all about the same thing in essence. But the implementation difference is striking.
Linux containers are not a single kernel feature. They are a combination of several independent primitives added to the kernel over a number of years. In a nutshell: [...]
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