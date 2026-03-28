news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Alex & Manu ☛ immich vs ente photos - the photo backup showdown
so i finally got around to setting up a proper photo backup solution. because apparently keeping everything on google photos with their “unlimited storage” that they can revoke whenever they feel like it isn’t the smartest move. who would’ve thought.
anyway, i went down the rabbit hole of self-hosted photo management and landed on two options that kept coming up everywhere: immich and ente photos. figured i’d share my thoughts because why not.
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Events
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Alejandro Acosta: Event report: SCaLE23x
The 23rd edition of my favorite conference just came to an end, I can’t believe this incredibly feeling of joy, satisfaction, gratitude and proud that I’m experimenting even though there’s been a few days since I attended it. Probably similar to the first time when I went Wow! The dust has finally settled after SCaLE 23x in Pasadena, and if you weren’t there, you missed one for the history books. The sun was out, the Pasadena Convention Center was buzzing, and the Fedora Project was right in the thick of it.
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Web Browsers/Web Servers
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Mozilla
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Firefox Tooling Announcements: MozPhab 2.9.1 Released
Bugs resolved in Moz-Phab 2.9.1: [...]
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