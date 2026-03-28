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GIMP 3.2.2 Released with Various Improvements and UI/UX Updates
GIMP 3.2.2 is here to improve the importing of SVG paths in the Paths dock by properly scaling the imported path based on user preference, improve the FITS, TIM, PAA, ICNS, PVR, SFW, and JIF image import plugins, and improve the Paintshop Pro plugin to correctly load the active selection shape.
This release also updates the PSD plugin to import all of the channels from a Multichannel mode PSD image, improves support for importing more PSD features stored in TIFF and JPEG images, such as layers and paths, and improves support for vector layers by addressing a number of issues.