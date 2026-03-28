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Free and Open Source Software
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Hyprclock - customisable clock application for the Hyprland window manager - LinuxLinks
Hyprclock is a highly customisable clock application designed for the Hyprland window manager on Linux.
It offers real-time updates, theming, and visual effects for users who want a configurable desktop clock for your Hyprland setup.
This is free and open source software.
ObsPy - framework to process, analyse, and visualise seismological data - LinuxLinks
ObsPy is a comprehensive Python framework designed for processing, analyzing, and visualizing seismological data. It provides a unified toolkit for working with seismic waveforms, enabling researchers, scientists, and engineers to handle data from seismological observatories and data centers efficiently.
The library includes support for numerous seismic data formats, tools for accessing remote data services, and a wide range of signal processing routines. Its integration with the scientific Python ecosystem makes it well-suited for building reproducible workflows and rapid application development in geophysics and earthquake research.
This is free and open source software.
pyfx - python-native TUI JSON viewer - LinuxLinks
pyfx is a Python-native terminal JSON viewer (TUI) inspired by the fx tool, designed to inspect, browse, and query structured data directly from the command line.
It supports interactive navigation of JSON data along with JSONPath queries, making it useful for developers working with APIs, logs, or CLI output. It can be used both as a standalone CLI application and embedded as a component in Python-based terminal interfaces
This is free and open source software.
Fontra - browser-based font editor - LinuxLinks
Fontra is an in-development browser-based font editor.
It uses a JavaScript client running in the browser together with a Python server running locally or remotely, giving type designers a modern environment for editing fonts and related data.
This is free and open source software.
Nightwatch - integrated testing framework - LinuxLinks
Nightwatch is an integrated testing framework powered by Node.js and the W3C WebDriver API. It provides a complete solution for end-to-end web testing and browser automation.
Nightwatch enables automation testing of native mobile applications via Appium. It combines the robustness of Appium with the enhanced developer experience provided by Nightwatch. It enables end-to-end functional testing of native mobile apps on Android and iOS devices.
This is free and open source software.
Perspec - perspective correction of images - LinuxLinks
Perspec is a desktop app and command-line workflow for perspective correction of images.
It’s intended for tasks such as fixing whiteboard photos, document scans, and building facades by rectifying images and improving their readability.
This is free and open source software.