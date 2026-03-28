ObsPy is a comprehensive Python framework designed for processing, analyzing, and visualizing seismological data. It provides a unified toolkit for working with seismic waveforms, enabling researchers, scientists, and engineers to handle data from seismological observatories and data centers efficiently.

The library includes support for numerous seismic data formats, tools for accessing remote data services, and a wide range of signal processing routines. Its integration with the scientific Python ecosystem makes it well-suited for building reproducible workflows and rapid application development in geophysics and earthquake research.

This is free and open source software.