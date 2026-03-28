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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 28, 2026



Quoting: This non-Chromium Linux browser can run Chrome, Firefox, and Safari extensions —

It can be really tough to settle on a browser if you're not a fan of Chromium, at least on Linux. While a ton of browsers use Google's browser core under the hood, there are a few holdouts like Firefox and its many forks that people can use instead. So, when a browser arrives on Linux and doesn't use Chromium as its base, it's worth a look.

This time, the dev team behind the WebKit-based browser Orion has released a public beta for Linux. And while it may not be to every Linux user's taste, it still packs a killer feature that's well worth a look.