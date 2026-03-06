original
Sunday is International Women's Day
As noted some months ago, "Tux Machines Was Always Run by Women" and it was betrayed by masculine organisations and brutally attacked by vicious American men.
In a world where discrimination is still so rampant, more needs to be done to at least recognise this issue. Without it being recognised, it'll be hard to ever properly tackle it. In tech circles, feminine is presumed worse for no good reason other than stigma. █
Image source: A Persian Lady: Or so much of her as we are permitted to see!