Coming a month after KDE Gear 25.12.2, the KDE Gear 25.12.3 release is here to improve the Merkuro calendar app by fixing a crash that occurred when creating a new incidence or editing an existing one, as well as various other small issues affecting TODOs, Hourly View, and the “Show all”/”Hide all” button.

NVIDIA 595 promises support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_heap and VK_EXT_present_timing Vulkan extensions, support for Wayland 1.20, support for DRI3 1.2, and a new application profile that allows CUDA-using apps to reach P0 PState.

The GNOME 50 Release Candidate introduces several notable changes, including HDR screen sharing support, enhanced performance with the NVIDIA graphics driver, an “sdr-native” color mode, support for wp-color-management v2, and improved support for logind inhibitors in system actions.

TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 was announced on January 7th, 2026, with the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, but, at the request of users, it’s now also available with three AMD CPUs to choose from, including AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365, andAMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370.

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

Sunday is International Women's Day

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 06, 2026



As noted some months ago, "Tux Machines Was Always Run by Women" and it was betrayed by masculine organisations and brutally attacked by vicious American men.

In a world where discrimination is still so rampant, more needs to be done to at least recognise this issue. Without it being recognised, it'll be hard to ever properly tackle it. In tech circles, feminine is presumed worse for no good reason other than stigma. █

Image source: A Persian Lady: Or so much of her as we are permitted to see!