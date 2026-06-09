"Linux is quietly becoming the better choice", the "first distro" analysis, and distros "converging on the same defaults"

There's always been a subset of people for whom Linux PCs are better than those running Windows, but recently, that group has been growing. Gamers seem to have a newfound appreciation for Linux since the revamped SteamOS came onto the scene, but really, you don't even have to be in a very specific group anymore.

Realistically, Linux has become so good — and Windows 11 so frustrating — that even the most basic users will probably be fine on it. In fact, if you're just using a web browser and Steam, Linux may be better than Windows at this point.