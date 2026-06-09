news
"Linux is quietly becoming the better choice", the "first distro" analysis, and distros "converging on the same defaults"
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XDA ☛ Linux is quietly becoming the better choice for Windows users who just browse the web
There's always been a subset of people for whom Linux PCs are better than those running Windows, but recently, that group has been growing. Gamers seem to have a newfound appreciation for Linux since the revamped SteamOS came onto the scene, but really, you don't even have to be in a very specific group anymore.
Realistically, Linux has become so good — and Windows 11 so frustrating — that even the most basic users will probably be fine on it. In fact, if you're just using a web browser and Steam, Linux may be better than Windows at this point.
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XDA ☛ Most people don't hate Linux, they just hate the first distro they tried
Many of us have been there: we're finally done with Windows 11 and ready to make the switch to Linux, only to try one of the popular recommendations and come away extremely disappointed, swearing to never try it again. I certainly felt that way a few years ago when I first tried Ubuntu.
But just because ou hate your first experience with Linux, it doesn't mean you have to hate the whole platform. The world of Linux is far more varied than you might think, so it might be a good idea to try again.
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XDA ☛ Don't install Ubuntu as your first Linux distro; here's why learning the hard way actually matters
Ubuntu is the first distro you hear about when you start searching for Linux. It’s a custom version of Debian, which powers many other distros and is immensely popular. Ubuntu comes across as a simple, easy-to-understand alternative to Windows and macOS, with very little complexity. It’s got a GUI installer, no partitioning headaches, and can be up and ready in an hour.
But using Ubuntu doesn’t mean you become proficient in Linux. Along the way, you learn very little about actual Linux because the distro intentionally hides most of the complex stuff in plain sight. It’s good for beginners who just want another operating system. Still, Ubuntu focuses too much on simplicity, and that shrouds you from the real nitty-gritty of Linux.
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XDA ☛ Every major Linux distro is converging on the same defaults, and here's what we lose when they do
I've spent quite a bit of time installing and rebuilding Linux distros on my machine, and I had an epiphany with my most recent distro swap. The installer, customization options, session manager, audio stack, and package format were all essentially identical to the distro I just came from. And the distro before that.