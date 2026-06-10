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Red Hat on Robotics, Slop, and ANL4
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2026-06-08 [Older] From connectivity to companion: Why robotic guide dogs are the talk of DTW Ignite 2026
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The AI-enabled enterprise: Why we are applying software engineering principles to business operations [Ed: Red Hat hype over slop
At Red Hat, we are approaching this transformation with a dual mandate. First, we are focused on building enterprise-grade AI products and platforms for our customers. Second, we are operating as our own "Customer Zero," deploying these very same platforms internally to reshape how we run our business.
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Lessons from an autonomous computer vision system on the air-gapped edge [Ed: As above.]
Red Hat Summit demonstration booth featuring a model train track, edge computing hardware, monitoring displays, and supporting infrastructure used to demonstrate AI-driven automation at the edge.
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Conflict management in intent-based networks
However, this increased reliance on the network brings a new level of complexity. As networks transition toward autonomous network Level 4 autonomy (ANL4), the software entities managing them must act with speed and precision that humans cannot match. The challenge is autonomous entities often have individual and misaligned objectives. When they compete for the same pool of network resources, the resulting conflicts can threaten the stability of the entire network.