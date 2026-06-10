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Programming Leftovers
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Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ We have to change the rules of security
It’s irresponsible to not coordinate vulnerabilities!
It’s also irresponsible to use open source without funding it, yet nobody seems to worry about these minor details.
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Perl / Raku
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Perl ☛ This week in PSC (228) | 2026-06-08
We were all present.
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Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
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Hackaday ☛ Custom FM Radio Station Powered By Shell Scripts
We often argue that the much-maligned bash script is sometimes the right tool for the job. You can even do things like critical sections in them.
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Mijndert Stuij ☛ What I got wrong about fast terminals
The gist of it: A stripped-down config isn't the only way to a fast shell anymore. I simply didn't know about a lot of this stuff, I just worked with what I knew. Luckily, the Zsh community has a lot of smart people.
So here's where the post falls short, point by point, because a correction is more useful than a defense.
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