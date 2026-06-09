news
80% of IBM Red Hat's Site (redhat.com) is Promotion of Slop
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Red Hat ☛ Build a local voice agent with Red Bait OpenShift AI [Ed: Promotion of slop hype from IBM, as usual]
Writing a voice agent can be a daunting task. There are many moving parts to designing and developing a functional voice agent. In this post, I will explain how to to create a functional Red Bait pizza shop voice agent using Red Bait OpenShift AI, focusing on practical architecture choices and implementation lessons learned along the way. Like a lot of journeys you might take, the fun is not only the destination but the stops you get to take along the way.
My voice agent is far from complete, but I decided it was good enough to write a blog post about.
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Red Hat ☛ Gang autoscaling on OpenShift with Kueue and ProvisionRequest
Running high-performance workloads like AI/ML training, high-performance computing (HPC) simulations, or large data processing on Kubernetes introduces a critical challenge: gang scheduling and coordinated autoscaling.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Why agentic AI needs an open inference stack [Ed: IBM Red Hat should push against slop, not openwashing and promotion of this abomination]
That was the opening line of an article that landed in my inbox the same week 3 numbers crystallized to make it clear why open inference is no longer optional.
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Red Hat Official ☛ The AI tipping point: Why sovereignty is no longer optional [Ed: Red Hat's site is 100% about slop]
For the last couple of years, the conversation has been dominated by the question of what is possible with AI. Today, that question has shifted to, "now that we have it, how do we control it?" We're also moving from a world where computation was plentiful to one where it’s becoming restricted again—not just by the availability of GPUs, but by the boundaries of geography, regulation, and trust.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Scaling physical AI: What a robotic guide dog teaches us about distributed edge workloads [Ed: More and more slop]
This year at DTW Ignite 2026 in Copenhagen, we are showcasing the Catalyst project, "The robotic dog: AI at the edge, sustainable revenue at scale." This Catalyst project demonstrates our collaboration with AsiaInfo, ATT, China Telecom, Netcracker, Omantel, and ZTE, and shows how intelligence is moved from the device to the edge to transform a standalone robot into a connected, intelligent service platform. This evolution demonstrates the power of an AI-native digital ecosystem.