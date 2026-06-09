80% of IBM Red Hat's Site (redhat.com) is Promotion of Slop

Writing a voice agent can be a daunting task. There are many moving parts to designing and developing a functional voice agent. In this post, I will explain how to to create a functional Red Bait pizza shop voice agent using Red Bait OpenShift AI, focusing on practical architecture choices and implementation lessons learned along the way. Like a lot of journeys you might take, the fun is not only the destination but the stops you get to take along the way.

My voice agent is far from complete, but I decided it was good enough to write a blog post about.