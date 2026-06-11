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Richard Stallman (RMS) Talk Tomorrow in Bern, Switzerland
This week we got invited to this year's party, which was not hosted by us. The community is very good because people look after one another and also after the site.
Tomorrow the founder of the FSF and the Free software community will give a public talk at SBB. The talk starts at 12PM CET (around 11AM UK time) and will last about 2 hours. "As usual," RMS says, "the event will have around an hour of presentation followed by around an hour of Q&A." █
Image source: Richard Stallman