news
Games: "Thief: The Dark Project Remastered" and More
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Thief: The Dark Project Remastered announced by Atari / Nightdive Studios | GamingOnLinux
Oh wow - we're getting a real treat now. Atari / Nightdive Studios announced Thief: The Dark Project Remastered bringing the classic up to modern standards.
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The Lost Wild looks like a terrifying mix of Alien Isolation and Jurassic Park | GamingOnLinux
One missed from last week is The Lost Wild, a terrifying game that will probably make me need a fresh set of pants after playing it. A bit like a modern blend of Dino Crisis meets Alien Isolation with Jurassic Park all mashed into one great looking survival horror.
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Grab some speedy games in the Redline Racing Bundle | GamingOnLinux
Another way to build up your Steam gaming library with the Redline Racing Humble Bundle featuring 7 highly rated games. Below the cut we'll list the games, with Steam links for more info along with their various ratings to make it easy for you.
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Valheim 1.0 arrives in September with the Deep North biome | GamingOnLinux
Open-world survival game Valheim is officially going to leave Early Access on September 9th, bringing with it a huge update to the game.
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More monster battling and fusing on the way with Cassette Beasts 2002 | GamingOnLinux
Cassette Beasts 2002 is one of the real highlight announcements from Summer Game Fest 2026 during the PC Gaming Show. From Bytten Studio, I can't wait!
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Spooky sci-fi drone roguelike Duskers 2.0 revealed | GamingOnLinux
Misfits Attic revealed Duskers 2.0 at the PC Gaming Show 2026 as part of Summer Game Fest 2026. We're getting more spooky sci-fi goodness with this one. The first game is an absolute gem, with a Very Positive rating on Steam. One you should really go back and play through if you haven't before.
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Colony builder Star Trek: Outposts Unknown revealed | GamingOnLinux
Not only are we getting the horror-adventure Star Trek: Shadow Frontier, we're also getting a colony builder with Star Trek: Outposts Unknown.
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Crazy Taxi: World Tour announced and it's using generative AI | GamingOnLinux
SEGA recently revealed the new Crazy Taxi: World Tour, a game many were excited about but it's another that was instantly hit with controversy thanks to AI.