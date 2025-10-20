original
Brett Wilson LLP Versus Women Victims of Violent Men
Counting lawsuits isn't hard. We filed two last year [1, 2] and one this year. Some people foolishly assume that merely finding some reckless lawyers (whose own clients sue them [1, 2, 3]) to lodge papers with a court is some kind of trophy. It is not. It's expensive. To be clear, our lawsuits were always in response to lawsuits (I said this back 2021). We responded to abuses against women.
Not all lawsuits are equal and Judges don't want to become "funny" spectacles or mere jesters. to men who who attack women and even strangle women whilst on Microsoft's payroll in another continent.
Everything here will persist as normal; we'll be in no particular hurry to write about what happened and pursue a years-long reform. There's plenty of other news to keep track of and cover.
In many ways this resembles what the EPO attempted to do to us; we know how it ended up. We've since then published about 6,000 articles and videos about the EPO. And we're not done. █
Months ago: UK High Court Blasts Brett Wilson LLP for Misusing "GDPR" After Failed Efforts to Censor Critics Using 'Libel' Claims