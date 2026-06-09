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Open Hardware/Modding: M70 RK Royal Kludge, ESP32, Homelabs, and Raspberry Pi
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Bernd “beko” Kosmahl ☛ Using the RK Royal Kludge keyboard configuration webapp on Linux PC
Okay today I managed to accidentally trigger “locked” function keys on my rather new M70 RK Royal Kludge. There is a modifier hotkey for this that I didn’t know of before (FN + LEFT CTRL) and I was lost for a hot minute how to turn it off again. Ah well, we’re still getting to know each other.
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Olimex ☛ ESP32-CAM is back in stock with 8MB PSRAM and 4MB Flash for support of more AI apps
We stock now the 8MB version of the popular ESP32-CAM board.
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HowTo Geek ☛ 3 more homelab projects to try this weekend (May 29 - 31)
Are you ready for another set of homelab projects? It's all about backups and optimizations this weekend, as I show you how important game server and GitHub backups are, as well as how to optimize the downloading of updates and apps across Windows, macOS, and Linux.
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HowTo Geek ☛ My favorite Raspberry Pi project doesn't even need a screen
Pi-hole might be the simplest Raspberry Pi project of them all, while at the same time being one of the most impactful in terms of everyday usage. Once you’ve set Pi-hole up, leave your Raspberry Pi plugged in and it will quietly do its job without the need for a display, mouse, keyboard, or anything else.