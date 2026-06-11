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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 11, 2026



Quoting: NanoPi M6V2 RK3588S SBC gains support for dual analog microphone input - CNX Software —

Some connectors and buttons have also been moved around as shown in the comparison above. The company doesn’t provide any accessories for the new 4-pin dual analog microphone connector, so you’d have to find something on your own and wire it yourself.

FriendlyELEC provides a long list of supported operating systems based on Linux 6.1, namely Alpine Linux 3.23, Android 14 Tablet/TV, Buildroot – Weston (Wayland), Debian 12 Desktop XFCE (X11), Debian 13 Core, Debian 13 Desktop GNOME (Wayland), FriendlyCore 20.04 (Qt5), FriendlyWrt 25.12, OpenMediaVault 8.0.6, Proxmox VE 8.2.7, Ubuntu 22.04 Desktop XFCE (X11), and Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop GNOME (Wayland). The board is also supported by Armbian with Platinum support (Ubuntu 26.04/Debian 13), so you may consider that one if you are just getting started. Information to get started can be found on the wiki.