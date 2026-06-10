Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Sovereignty, and Standards

When I wrote about the Emacs packages I use, I mentioned that I had Embark installed but barely used it because I didn't understand much about how to really use it. One reason for that is that while there are a bunch of articles on the web about things you can do with Embark, all of the ones I've tried to read started out with complicated stuff involving other third party packages I didn't use, which caused me to tune out and stop reading. As sometimes happens, writing that entry caused me to poke at Embark some more and now I have a somewhat better understanding of it and some Embark tricks I want to remember.