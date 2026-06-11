Asahi Linux Issues Warning About Apple

macOS 27 may have dealt a blow to Intel Macs, but it has also caused headaches for Linux on Apple Silicon, according to the Asahi Linux team.

Apple's next operating system debuted at WWDC this week and promptly landed as a beta, but the Asahi developers say the update has "changed how the boot picker and Startup Disk application detect valid OS boot volumes."

The upshot is that the Asahi partition is no longer visible, which means no Linux booting on Apple Silicon for the time being.

The advice for Asahi Linux users is not to upgrade to macOS 27 until the issue is resolved.