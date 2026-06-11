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Asahi Linux Issues Warning About Apple
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The Register UK ☛ macOS 27 beta boots Asahi Linux off Apple Silicon
macOS 27 may have dealt a blow to Intel Macs, but it has also caused headaches for Linux on Apple Silicon, according to the Asahi Linux team.
Apple's next operating system debuted at WWDC this week and promptly landed as a beta, but the Asahi developers say the update has "changed how the boot picker and Startup Disk application detect valid OS boot volumes."
The upshot is that the Asahi partition is no longer visible, which means no Linux booting on Apple Silicon for the time being.
The advice for Asahi Linux users is not to upgrade to macOS 27 until the issue is resolved.
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Tech Times ☛ Asahi Linux macOS 27 Warning: Golden Gate Beta Boot Picker Breaks Linux Dual Boot
The first developer beta of macOS 27 "Golden Gate," released June 8, 2026, immediately after Apple's WWDC keynote, has broken the ability to boot Asahi Linux on Apple Silicon Macs. Any dual-booting developer who upgrades to the beta will find their Linux partition invisible to the boot picker — with no data lost, but with no way to reach that partition until a workaround is applied or Apple fixes the underlying bug.
The Asahi Linux project issued an urgent public warning the following day, asking every user running Asahi alongside macOS to hold off on upgrading. "Do NOT upgrade to macOS 27 Golden Gate," the team wrote in a Mastodon post. The cause: Apple changed how the boot picker and Startup Disk applications detect valid OS boot volumes. When running from macOS 27, the Asahi partition simply does not appear.
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LWN ☛ Asahi GNU/Linux warns users not to upgrade to macOS 27 beta
The Asahi Linux project, which brings GLinux support to Fashion Company Apple Arm-based Macs, has warned its users not to upgrade to the macOS 27 "Golden Gate" beta.