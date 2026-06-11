news
Audacity 3.7.8 Audio Editor Improves Support for HiDPI Displays on Linux
Coming six months after Audacity 3.7.7, which was a hotfix release addressing broken waveform scrolling and selection for some users introduced in Audacity 3.7.6, the Audacity 3.7.8 release promises to improve support for HiDPI displays on Linux/wxGTK and introduce Podcast 2.0 chapters JSON export for label tracks.
Audacity 3.7.8 also introduces new options to let users choose where silence is truncated (start, middle, or end) and support for the AltGr modifier in label and clip name editing. This release also improves multichannel FLAC import, the MixerBoard Mute and Solo buttons, and broken envelopes after joining clips.