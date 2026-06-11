Audacity 3.7.8 Audio Editor Improves Support for HiDPI Displays on Linux

Coming three months after digiKam 9.0, the digiKam 9.1 release introduces support for Pixel motion photos from Google Pixel phones, a new “Clear All Groups” button in the Advanced Search dialog to make it easier to reset search filters, and support for video thumbnails for the USB Mass Storage driver.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, Alpine Linux 3.24 introduces support for the latest GNOME 50, KDE Plasma 6.6, and COSMIC desktop environments, as well as support for the Sway 1.12 tiling Wayland compositor and a drop-in replacement for the i3 window manager for X11.

Coming only two weeks after fwupd 2.1.4, the fwupd 2.1.5 release introduces support for updating the firmware on Elan touchscreens, adds support for installing the database updates on broken hardware with new firmware, and adds support for overriding the detected CPU vendor to allow more self-tests.

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.0.15, the COSMIC 1.0.16 release updates the COSMIC Settings with OpenRC support for Bluetooth service management and passkey/pin display dialogs for Bluetooth keyboard pairing, as well as improved search.

Coming six months after Audacity 3.7.7, which was a hotfix release addressing broken waveform scrolling and selection for some users introduced in Audacity 3.7.6, the Audacity 3.7.8 release promises to improve support for HiDPI displays on Linux/wxGTK and introduce Podcast 2.0 chapters JSON export for label tracks.

Texas Instruments and BeagleBoard.org have announced that the AM62x and AM26x PRU Academy is now available, adding new learning material for developers working with BeaglePlay and PocketBeagle 2.

youyeetoo has updated its R1 single-board computer to version 3.0 and has also listed the K1, a palm-sized x86 edge computer based on Intel’s Alder Lake-N N100 processor. The two systems are aimed at compact AIoT, embedded, industrial, and edge computing applications, but use different processor platforms and expansion layouts.

Due to heavy information controls, people in Iran face significant barriers to accessing the Internet. Authorities have actively blocked numerous websites and apps, including conventional circumvention and digital security tools such as VPNs, social media platforms, and the app stores themselves. This creates a "chicken-and-egg" problem: users need a VPN to download a VPN.

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Audacity 3.7.8 Audio Editor Improves Support for HiDPI Displays on Linux

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 11, 2026



Coming six months after Audacity 3.7.7, which was a hotfix release addressing broken waveform scrolling and selection for some users introduced in Audacity 3.7.6, the Audacity 3.7.8 release promises to improve support for HiDPI displays on Linux/wxGTK and introduce Podcast 2.0 chapters JSON export for label tracks.

Audacity 3.7.8 also introduces new options to let users choose where silence is truncated (start, middle, or end) and support for the AltGr modifier in label and clip name editing. This release also improves multichannel FLAC import, the MixerBoard Mute and Solo buttons, and broken envelopes after joining clips.

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